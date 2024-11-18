Kunlun Energy Announces Special Meeting for Auditor Vote

KUNLUN ENERGY (HK:0135) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Kunlun Energy is set to hold a special general meeting on December 5, 2024, to vote on appointing KPMG as the company’s auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to participate, with the company’s register of members closing from December 2 to December 5 to facilitate the process. The meeting highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and accurate financial reporting.

For further insights into HK:0135 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.