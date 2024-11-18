News & Insights

Kunlun Energy Announces Special Meeting for Auditor Vote

November 18, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

November 18, 2024

KUNLUN ENERGY (HK:0135) has released an update.

Kunlun Energy is set to hold a special general meeting on December 5, 2024, to vote on appointing KPMG as the company’s auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to participate, with the company’s register of members closing from December 2 to December 5 to facilitate the process. The meeting highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and accurate financial reporting.

