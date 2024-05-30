Kunlun Energy Announces Final 2023 Dividend

KUNLUN ENERGY (HK:0135) has released an update.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited has declared a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.2838 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, with shareholders having the option to receive the dividend in HKD at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.0739. Shareholders must make their currency choice by June 28, 2024, with the dividend payment date set for July 18, 2024.

