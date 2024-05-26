Kuniko Ltd. Cautions Investors in AGM Briefing

Kuniko Ltd. (AU:KNI) has released an update.

Kuniko Ltd.’s recent AGM presentation, intended strictly for informational purposes, highlights that the company is not offering any new securities and emphasizes that forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The company also disclaims any liability for the accuracy or completeness of the information presented, underlining the inherent risks associated with financial projections and market information. There is a disclaimer noting that no new information has been provided beyond previous announcements.

