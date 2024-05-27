Kuniko Ltd Shareholders Endorse All Resolutions

Kuniko Ltd. (AU:KNI) has released an update.

Kuniko Limited proudly announces that all resolutions presented at the Annual General meeting on May 27, 2024, have been passed by its shareholders, signifying strong support for the company’s strategy and governance. The company, which is focused on developing battery metals projects such as copper, nickel, cobalt, and lithium, emphasizes its ethical sourcing and unwavering commitment to achieving a net zero carbon footprint, benefitting from Norway’s renewable energy sources.

