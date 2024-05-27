News & Insights

Stocks

Kuniko Ltd Shareholders Endorse All Resolutions

May 27, 2024 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kuniko Ltd. (AU:KNI) has released an update.

Kuniko Limited proudly announces that all resolutions presented at the Annual General meeting on May 27, 2024, have been passed by its shareholders, signifying strong support for the company’s strategy and governance. The company, which is focused on developing battery metals projects such as copper, nickel, cobalt, and lithium, emphasizes its ethical sourcing and unwavering commitment to achieving a net zero carbon footprint, benefitting from Norway’s renewable energy sources.

For further insights into AU:KNI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.