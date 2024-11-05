News & Insights

Kuniko Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding Stake

November 05, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Kuniko Ltd. (AU:KNI) has released an update.

Kuniko Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Gavin Rezos, through the acquisition of additional shares. The director, through related entities, purchased a total of 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares in on-market transactions. This move reflects a strategic increase in the director’s stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in Kuniko’s future prospects.

