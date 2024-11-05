Kuniko Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding Stake

Kuniko Ltd. (AU:KNI) has released an update.

Kuniko Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Gavin Rezos, through the acquisition of additional shares. The director, through related entities, purchased a total of 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares in on-market transactions. This move reflects a strategic increase in the director’s stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in Kuniko’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:KNI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.