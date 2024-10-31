Kuniko Ltd. Clarifies Stock Activity Amid Promising Projects

Kuniko Ltd. (AU:KNI) has released an update.

Kuniko Ltd., a company focused on developing battery metals projects in Norway, has addressed a recent ASX price query, confirming no undisclosed information affecting its stock. The company’s key projects include the Ringerike Battery Metals Project, Skuterud Cobalt Project, and several copper projects, all showing promising exploration results. Kuniko remains committed to maintaining high ethical and environmental standards in its operations.

