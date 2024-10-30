Kumulus Vape Reports Strong Financial Performance for 2024

Kumulus Vape SA (FR:ALVAP) has released an update.

Kumulus Vape, a leading French e-commerce company specializing in vaping products, has released its first consolidated semi-annual balance sheet for 2024, showing continued growth with a turnover exceeding €60 million in 2023. The company, listed on Euronext Growth, is known for its extensive catalog of over 11,000 vaping products and is headquartered in Corbas, Lyon.

For further insights into FR:ALVAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.