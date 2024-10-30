News & Insights

Kumulus Vape Reports Strong Financial Performance for 2024

October 30, 2024 — 01:03 pm EDT

Kumulus Vape SA (FR:ALVAP) has released an update.

Kumulus Vape, a leading French e-commerce company specializing in vaping products, has released its first consolidated semi-annual balance sheet for 2024, showing continued growth with a turnover exceeding €60 million in 2023. The company, listed on Euronext Growth, is known for its extensive catalog of over 11,000 vaping products and is headquartered in Corbas, Lyon.

