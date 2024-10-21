News & Insights

Kumulus Vape Excels in ESG and Revenue Growth

October 21, 2024

Kumulus Vape SA (FR:ALVAP) has released an update.

Kumulus Vape, a leader in the French electronic cigarette market, has achieved a commendable 66/100 in its latest ESG audit, outperforming industry benchmarks. The company is taking significant steps towards sustainability with its first carbon footprint assessment, highlighting its commitment to environmental impact reduction. Despite challenging conditions, Kumulus Vape reported an 8% revenue growth in 2023, reaching over 60 million euros.

