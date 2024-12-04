News & Insights

Kumiai Chemical Revises Earnings Forecast Amid Market Shifts

December 04, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

Kumiai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (JP:4996) has released an update.

Kumiai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2024, reflecting an expected increase in net sales and profits due to strong performance in overseas agricultural chemicals markets and favorable exchange rates. Despite this, a significant discrepancy is anticipated in non-consolidated earnings compared to the previous year, driven by global inventory adjustments and high interest rates in major markets like the U.S.

