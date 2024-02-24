Kumiai Chemical Industry Co. (TSE:4996) Price Target Decreased by 18.99% to 979.20

The average one-year price target for Kumiai Chemical Industry Co. (TSE:4996) has been revised to 979.20 / share. This is an decrease of 18.99% from the prior estimate of 1,208.70 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 858.50 to a high of 1,123.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.98% from the latest reported closing price of 823.00 / share.

Kumiai Chemical Industry Co. Maintains 5.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.47%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kumiai Chemical Industry Co.. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4996 is 0.04%, a decrease of 7.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 6,148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,277K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4996 by 10.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 757K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4996 by 2.70% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 710K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4996 by 11.21% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 561K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4996 by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 318K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4996 by 2.17% over the last quarter.

