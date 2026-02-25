Kumho Tire (KOSE:073240) Price Target Increased by 10.44% to 8,200.80

The average one-year price target for Kumho Tire (KOSE:073240) has been revised to ₩8,200.80 / share. This is an increase of 10.44% from the prior estimate of ₩7,425.60 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩4,949.00 to a high of ₩10,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.06% from the latest reported closing price of ₩7,190.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kumho Tire. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 25.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 073240 is 0.06%, an increase of 21.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.11% to 6,614K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,100K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares , representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 073240 by 1.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,327K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 073240 by 5.70% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 786K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 511K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares , representing an increase of 13.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 073240 by 1.81% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 246K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

