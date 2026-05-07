Kumho Petro Chemical Earnings Decline In Q1

(RTTNews) - Kumho Petro Chemical Co.,Ltd (011780.KS, 011785.KS), on Thursday reported lower net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined 22.96 percent to KRW 96.27 billion from KRW 124.95 billion in the previous year.

Operating income declined 50.75 percent to KRW 59.40 billion from KRW 120.61 billion in the prior year.

Sales decreased to KRW 1.78 trillion from KRW 1.91 trillion in the previous year.

Kumho Petro Chemical closed trading 5.92% lesser at KRW on the Korean Stock Exchange.

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