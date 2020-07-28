Kumba Iron Ore's interim earnings fall on lower sales and lockdown

JOHANNESBURG, July 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore Ltd KIOJ.J on Tuesday reported a 17% drop in interim earnings weighed down by lower sales volumes and the impact on output of a lockdown for the coronavirus.

The company, a unit of Anglo American AAL.L, reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 26.19 rand for the six months ended on June 30, compared with 31.51 rand a year earlier.

HEPS is the primary profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Tom Hogue)

