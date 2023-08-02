Kumba Iron Ore - ADR (KIROY) Price Target Increased by 8.73% to 7.76

The average one-year price target for Kumba Iron Ore - ADR (OTC:KIROY) has been revised to 7.76 / share. This is an increase of 8.73% from the prior estimate of 7.13 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.77 to a high of 11.06 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.56% from the latest reported closing price of 7.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kumba Iron Ore - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIROY is 0.00%, an increase of 84.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 420K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 405K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 21.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIROY by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 41.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIROY by 43.53% over the last quarter.

