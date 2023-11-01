Kumba Iron Ore - ADR (KIROY) Price Target Increased by 8.63% to 7.87

The average one-year price target for Kumba Iron Ore - ADR (OTC:KIROY) has been revised to 7.87 / share. This is an increase of 8.63% from the prior estimate of 7.25 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.30 to a high of 10.69 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.71% from the latest reported closing price of 8.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kumba Iron Ore - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIROY is 0.00%, a decrease of 22.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.48% to 334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 319K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing a decrease of 26.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIROY by 33.57% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 13.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIROY by 288.96% over the last quarter.

