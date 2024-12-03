KULR Technology Unveils NASA-Certified M35A Battery Cells

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from KULR Technology Group ( (KULR) ).

KULR Technology Group has announced the availability of NASA-certified M35A battery cells, marking a significant step forward in providing advanced energy solutions for space applications. These cells, vital for NASA’s Artemis II mission, are rigorously tested to meet stringent standards and are integrated into KULR’s innovative 400 Wh K1 Space battery. This move underscores KULR’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, reliable solutions for aerospace and defense sectors, enhancing rapid access to space-ready technologies.

For detailed information about KULR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.