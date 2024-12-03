News & Insights

Stocks

KULR Technology Unveils NASA-Certified M35A Battery Cells

December 03, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from KULR Technology Group ( (KULR) ).

KULR Technology Group has announced the availability of NASA-certified M35A battery cells, marking a significant step forward in providing advanced energy solutions for space applications. These cells, vital for NASA’s Artemis II mission, are rigorously tested to meet stringent standards and are integrated into KULR’s innovative 400 Wh K1 Space battery. This move underscores KULR’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, reliable solutions for aerospace and defense sectors, enhancing rapid access to space-ready technologies.

For detailed information about KULR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KULR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.