KULR Technology Secures U.S. Navy Contract for Battery Safety

November 25, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

KULR Technology Group ( (KULR) ) just unveiled an update.

KULR Technology Group has secured a contract with the U.S. Navy to enhance its Internal Short Circuit technology, advancing battery safety by enabling activation at higher temperatures. This innovation is crucial for both military and commercial aviation, aligning with FAA and EASA safety standards by simulating extreme operational conditions. KULR’s partnership with the Navy underscores its pivotal role in battery safety advancements, supporting the aviation industry’s move towards safer, more resilient systems.

