KULR Technology Secures Major Missile Program Contract

November 14, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

The latest announcement is out from KULR Technology Group ( (KULR) ).

KULR Technology Group has secured a significant contract to develop a Phase-Change Material heat sink for a major missile program, enhancing their role in defense applications. This advanced thermal solution will ensure optimal performance of missile electronics by managing extreme thermal loads. The contract highlights KULR’s expertise in thermal management technologies and aligns with their growth strategy in the defense sector.

