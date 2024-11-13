KULR Technology Group options imply 28.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in KULR Technology (KULR) Group is 3.5x normal with calls leading puts 17:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 28.4%, or 14c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 18.0%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KULR:
- Is KULR a Buy, Before Earnings?
- KULR Technology Group to Host Q3 Earnings Call
- KULR Technology Secures Major Licensing Deal in Japan
- KULR Technology announces licensing agreement for its Xero Vibe technology
- KULR Technology Group Expands Army Battery Contract
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.