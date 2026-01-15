Is KULR Technology Group (KULR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. is one of 613 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KULR Technology Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KULR's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, KULR has moved about 36.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 27.7% on average. As we can see, KULR Technology Group, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Onto Innovation (ONTO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.1%.

Over the past three months, Onto Innovation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, KULR Technology Group, Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 41.9% so far this year, so KULR is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Onto Innovation belongs to the Nanotechnology industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #1. The industry has moved +15.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to KULR Technology Group, Inc. and Onto Innovation as they could maintain their solid performance.

