KULR Technology Group Increases Bitcoin Treasury Holdings to $101 Million Following $10 Million Acquisition

KULR Technology increases bitcoin holdings to approximately $101 million, enhancing its Bitcoin Treasury strategy and achieving a BTC Yield of 291.2%.

Quiver AI Summary

KULR Technology Group, Inc. announced an increase in its Bitcoin holdings to approximately $101 million after acquiring an additional $10 million in Bitcoin, bringing its total to 1,021 BTC at an average price of $108,884 per coin. This acquisition strategy aligns with the Company’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, which commits up to 90% of surplus cash reserves to Bitcoin investments. Year to date, KULR has achieved a BTC Yield of 291.2%, reflecting the effectiveness of its acquisition strategy in driving shareholder value. While the BTC Yield provides insights into these investments, it should not be interpreted as a measure of overall financial performance, as multiple factors influence the Company's stock price. KULR focuses on delivering innovative energy storage solutions while managing its financial strategy prudently.

Potential Positives

KULR Technology Group has increased its bitcoin holdings to approximately $101 million, demonstrating a strong commitment to its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy.

The company achieved an impressive BTC Yield of 291.2% year to date, indicating effective management and growth of its bitcoin assets.

KULR's acquisition of additional bitcoin at a weighted average price of $108,884 suggests strategic purchasing aligned with market conditions.

The move to allocate up to 90% of surplus cash reserves to bitcoin positions KULR as a forward-thinking company in the emerging cryptocurrency market.

Potential Negatives

The investment of up to 90% of the company's surplus cash reserves into bitcoin may raise concerns about the company's overall financial stability and liquidity, as it exposes a significant portion of its assets to the volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

The press release emphasizes that BTC Yield should not be interpreted as a measure of operating performance, financial return, or liquidity, which could lead to investor confusion regarding the effectiveness of the company's strategy and its actual financial health.

The reliance on a newly introduced metric like BTC Yield for evaluating performance may be seen as a red flag, as it may obscure traditional financial metrics and considerations that investors commonly rely on for assessing a company's performance.

FAQ

What is KULR Technology Group's recent bitcoin acquisition?

KULR has acquired approximately $10 million in bitcoin, increasing its total holdings to around $101 million.

How many bitcoins does KULR currently hold?

The Company currently holds a total of 1,021 bitcoins (BTC).

What is BTC Yield as per KULR's strategy?

BTC Yield is a key performance indicator representing a 291.2% yield year-to-date, reflecting KULR's bitcoin acquisition effectiveness.

What does mNAV mean in KULR's report?

mNAV stands for multiple of Net Asset Value, calculated as Market Cap divided by Bitcoin Price multiplied by Bitcoin Count.

Is KULR's bitcoin strategy linked to its overall financial performance?

No, BTC Yield should not be interpreted as a measure of operating performance or financial return; it's a supplementary tool.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KULR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $KULR stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KULR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KULR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KULR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KULR forecast page.

Full Release



HOUSTON, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





KULR Technology Group, Inc.





(NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a Bitcoin First Company and global leader in sustainable energy management, today announced it has increased its bitcoin holdings for its Bitcoin Treasury by additional acquisitions of approximately $10 million to reach a total of approximately $101 million in bitcoin acquisitions. The additional bitcoin were acquired at a weighted average price of $108,884 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. The Company now holds 1,021 BTC.





This strategic move aligns with KULR’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy announced on December 4, 2024, wherein the Company committed up to 90% of its surplus cash reserves to be held in bitcoin.







BTC Yield as a Key Performance Indicator







Year to date, KULR has achieved a BTC Yield of 291.2%, leveraging a combination of surplus cash, its recently announced Coinbase credit facility and its At-The-Market (ATM) equity program to fund purchases.





KULR uses "BTC Yield" as a key performance indicator (KPI) for its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy. BTC Yield is calculated as the percentage change period-to-period in the ratio of the Company’s bitcoin holdings to its Assumed Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding. This KPI helps assess the effectiveness of KULR’s bitcoin acquisition strategy in a manner KULR believes drives shareholder value.







BTC Gain, BTC $ Gain, and mNAV







BTC Gain applies the BTC Yield to the Company’s starting Bitcoin balance for a given period. It shows the number of additional bitcoin the company effectively generated through value-accretive actions.





BTC $ Gain translates BTC Gain into U.S. dollars by multiplying it by the price of Bitcoin at the end of the period.





mNAV stands for multiple of Net Asset Value and is calculated as follows: mNAV = Market Cap ÷ (Bitcoin Price × Bitcoin Count).















YTD













BTC Yield









291.2



%











BTC Gain









633













BTC $ Gain









$70,309,152













mNAV









2.24

























Important Considerations Regarding BTC Yield







BTC Yield is intended to provide insights into KULR’s bitcoin acquisition strategy but should not be interpreted as a measure of operating performance, financial return, or liquidity. It is not equivalent to traditional yield metrics, nor does it account for the Company’s liabilities or broader financial position.





The trading price of KULR’s common stock is influenced by multiple factors beyond bitcoin holdings, and BTC Yield does not predict or reflect the stock's market value. Investors should consider this metric as a supplementary tool and refer to the Company’s financial statements and SEC filings for additional information about the Company’s financial position.





KULR remains committed to its strategic goals of advancing shareholder value while adhering to disciplined financial management.





For additional details, please visit



www.kulr.ai



.







No Offer or Solicitation







This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of KULR Technology Group Inc., nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of such securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About KULR Technology Group, Inc.







KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a Bitcoin First Company that delivers cutting edge energy storage solutions for space, aerospace, and defense by leveraging a foundation of in-house battery design expertise, comprehensive cell and battery testing suite, and battery fabrication and production capabilities. The Company’s holistic offering allows delivery of commercial-off-the-shelf and custom next generation energy storage systems in rapid timelines for a fraction of the cost compared to traditional programs. Since late 2024, KULR has included bitcoin as a primary asset in its treasury program and committed to allocating up to 90% of its excess cash to the acquisition of bitcoin.





Find KULR:



Website



|



X



|



Telegram



|



LinkedIn



|



Instagram



|



TikTok



|



Facebook









Safe Harbor Statement







This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely based on management’s best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations:







KULR Technology Group, Inc.





Phone: 858-866-8478 x 847





Email:



ir@kulr.ai









KULR Media Relations:







M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of KULR)





Email:



kulr@mgroupsc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.