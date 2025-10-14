KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. KULR recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of KULR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 17.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that KULR could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account KULR's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch KULR for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

