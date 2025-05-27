KULR Technology Group, Inc. to Join Russell 3000® Index Effective June 30, 2025

KULR Technology Group will join the Russell 3000® Index on June 30, enhancing its market visibility and liquidity.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. has announced its inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, effective June 30, 2025. This recognition follows the annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes, which are based on the largest U.S. stocks ranked by market capitalization as of April 30. Joining the Russell 3000® also grants KULR membership in the large-cap Russell 1000® or small-cap Russell 2000® indexes. CEO Michael Mo expressed pride in this milestone, indicating it will boost the company's visibility and appeal to institutional investors. FTSE Russell, which manages the indexes, emphasizes the importance of adapting to the evolving market and will transition to a semi-annual reconstitution from 2026 to better reflect market conditions. KULR is noted for its innovative energy storage solutions applicable in various sectors, and it has also committed to investing a significant portion of its surplus cash into bitcoin as part of its treasury strategy.

KULR Technology Group is set to join the Russell 3000® Index, enhancing its visibility and liquidity among institutional investors.

Joining the Russell 3000® Index indicates a significant milestone in KULR's growth trajectory and reflects the company's market capitalization ranking among the largest US stocks.

Membership could lead to increased investment opportunities, as Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and are benchmarks for active investment strategies.

The announcement of joining the Russell 3000® Index might highlight existing vulnerabilities, as inclusion is based on market capitalization, which could indicate fluctuating or unstable stock performance.

The forward-looking statements indicate potential risks and uncertainties that could materially impact future results, raising concerns among investors regarding the company's stability.

The decision to allocate up to 90% of surplus cash to acquiring bitcoin could be seen as a risky financial strategy, potentially exposing the company to high volatility and market risks associated with cryptocurrency investments.

When will KULR join the Russell 3000® Index?

KULR is set to join the Russell 3000® Index on June 30, 2025.

What is the significance of the Russell 3000® Index membership?

Membership enhances KULR's visibility and liquidity among institutional investors.

How does FTSE Russell determine index membership?

FTSE Russell determines membership by market capitalization rankings and style attributes.

What is KULR Technology Group known for?

KULR is a leader in sustainable energy management and cutting-edge energy storage solutions.

What assets does KULR plan to include in its treasury program?

KULR plans to allocate up to 90% of its surplus cash to bitcoin acquisitions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

HOUSTON, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



KULR Technology Group, Inc.



(NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a global leader in sustainable energy management, today announced it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000



Index, effective after the United States market opens on June 30, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.





The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000



Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000



Index or small-cap Russell 2000



Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.





“KULR is honored to be included in both the Russell 3000



and Russell Microcap



Indexes,” said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR. “This marks another important milestone in our growth trajectory and is expected to enhance both our visibility and liquidity among institutional investors.”





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.





Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, an LSEG business, commented: “The Russell indexes have continuously adapted to the evolving dynamic US economy, and it’s crucial to fully recalibrate the suite of Russell US Indexes, ensuring the indexes maintain an accurate representation of the market. The transition to a semi-annual reconstitution frequency from 2026 will ensure our indexes continue to represent the market and maintain the purpose of the index as a portfolio benchmark.”





For more information on the Russell 3000



Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the



FTSE Russell website



.







About KULR Technology Group Inc.







KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) delivers cutting edge energy storage solutions for space, aerospace, and defense by leveraging a foundation of in-house battery design expertise, comprehensive cell and battery testing suite, and battery fabrication and production capabilities. The Company’s holistic offering allows delivery of commercial-off-the-shelf and custom next generation energy storage systems in rapid timelines for a fraction of the cost compared to traditional programs. On December 4, 2024, KULR announced that its Board of Directors has agreed to include bitcoin as a primary asset in its treasury program and committed to allocating up to 90% of its surplus cash to the acquisition of bitcoin. For more information, please visit



www.kulr.ai



.







About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business







FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.





FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.





For more information, visit



FTSE Russell



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely based on management’s best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations:







KULR Technology Group, Inc.





Phone: 858-866-8478 x 847





Email:



ir@kulr.ai









KULR Media Relations:







M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of KULR)





Email:



kulr@mgroupsc.com





