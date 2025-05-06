KULR Technology Group to Host First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on May 15th

KULR Technology Group will discuss Q1 2025 financial results on May 15, 2025, via conference call.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. will hold a conference call on May 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. The results will be released beforehand, and KULR management will lead the call, which will include a Q&A session. Interested individuals can submit questions to be addressed during the call by emailing Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com by 8:00 a.m. ET on May 12, 2025. Participants must register for the call to receive dial-in details and a unique access code. KULR specializes in advanced energy management solutions, particularly in energy storage for aerospace and defense, and has committed to investing significantly in bitcoin as part of its treasury program. The press release includes forward-looking statements about the company's expectations and potential risks.

Potential Positives

KULR Technology Group is scheduled to discuss its financial results for Q1 2025 during a conference call, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The conference call allows for prior question submissions, reflecting the company's commitment to addressing shareholder concerns and enhancing investor relations.

KULR's focus on advanced energy management solutions positions the company well in the growing energy storage market, which is significant for future growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a future conference call to discuss financial results implies that the company has not yet released its first quarter earnings, which may raise concerns about financial transparency or performance among investors.

The reliance on email submissions for questions indicates potential limitations in shareholder engagement and may lead to dissatisfaction if not all inquiries are addressed during the call.

The company’s significant allocation of surplus cash to bitcoin raises concerns regarding financial risk management, especially considering the volatile nature of cryptocurrency markets.

FAQ

What is the date and time of KULR'searnings call

Theearnings callis scheduled for Thursday, May 15th, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

How can I submit questions for theearnings call

Questions can be submitted via email to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. by 8:00 a.m. ET on May 12th, 2025.

Where can I access theearnings callafter it concludes?

Theearnings callwill be available for replay in the Investor Relations section of KULR's website.

What topics will be discussed in theearnings call

The call will focus on KULR's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

What is the relevance of KULR's bitcoin treasury program?

KULR plans to allocate up to 90% of its surplus cash to acquire bitcoin as a primary asset in its treasury program.

HOUSTON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





KULR Technology Group, Inc.





(NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a global leader in advanced energy management solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 15



th



at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





KULR management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties can submit relevant questions prior to the call to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email:



ssmith@smallcapvoice.com



by 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, May 12



th



, 2025. Mr. Smith will compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company prior to the conference call. The questions that will get addressed will be based on the relevance to the shareholder base, and the appropriateness of the questions in light of public disclosure rules.







KULR Technology Group First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call









Date:



Thursday, May 15



th



, 2025







Time:



4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)





To access the call, please register using the following link:



KULR First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.



After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code and PIN required to join the live call. The conference call will be available for replay



here



via the Investor Relations section on KULR’s website (



www.kulr.ai



).







About KULR Technology Group Inc.







KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) delivers cutting edge energy storage solutions for space, aerospace, and defense by leveraging a foundation of in-house battery design expertise, comprehensive cell and battery testing suite, and battery fabrication and production capabilities. The Company’s holistic offering allows delivery of commercial-off-the-shelf and custom next generation energy storage systems in rapid timelines for a fraction of the cost compared to traditional programs. On December 4, 2024, KULR announced that its Board of Directors has agreed to include bitcoin as a primary asset in its treasury program and committed to allocating up to 90% of its surplus cash to the acquisition of bitcoin. For more information, please visit



www.kulr.ai



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2024, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely based on management’s best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations:







KULR Technology Group, Inc.





Phone: 858-866-8478 x 847





Email:



ir@kulr.ai





