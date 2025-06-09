Bitcoin Magazine



KULR Technology Group Announces $300 Million ATM Offering To Invest in Their Bitcoin Treasury

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) announced it has entered into a Controlled Equity Offering Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, enabling the company to sell up to $300 million of its common stock in an at-the-market (ATM) offering to support its Bitcoin treasury reserve.

JUST IN: Public company KULR is raising up to $300 million to buy more #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/Jg0yaAFkI7 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 9, 2025

Under the agreement, Cantor Fitzgerald will act as the sole sales agent, using commercially reasonable efforts to sell shares at market prices. The offering will be made under an existing shelf registration and may occur from time to time based on market conditions and company discretion.

As of June 6, 2025, KULR’s common stock was trading at $1.18 per share. The total number of shares issued under the agreement will not exceed the company’s authorized but unissued shares, after accounting for shares already reserved or committed.

“Our common stock is listed and traded on the NYSE American LLC under the symbol ‘KULR,’” stated the filing.

KULR will pay the sales agents a commission of up to 3.0% of the gross sales proceeds. The agents are considered underwriters under the Securities Act of 1933, and KULR has agreed to indemnify them against certain liabilities.

“Our business and an investment in our common stock involve significant risks,” stated the filing. “These risks are described under the caption “Risk Factors” beginning on page S-6 of this prospectus supplement, and the risk factors incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus.”

KULR started adopting bitcoin as their primary treasury reserve asset in December 2024. Their strategy focuses on acquiring and holding bitcoin by using cash flows that exceed working capital requirements, issuing equity debt securities or raising more capital to purchase more Bitcoin.

“We view our bitcoin holdings as long term holdings and expect to continue to accumulate bitcoin,” mentioned the filing on page S-2. “We have not set any specific target for the amount of bitcoin we seek to hold, and we will continue to monitor market conditions in determining whether to engage in additional bitcoin purchases. This overall strategy also contemplates that we may periodically sell bitcoin for general corporate purposes or in connection with strategies that generate tax benefits in accordance with applicable law, enter into additional capital raising transactions, including those that could be collateralized by our bitcoin holdings, and consider pursuing strategies to create income streams or otherwise generate funds using our bitcoin holdings.”

This post KULR Technology Group Announces $300 Million ATM Offering To Invest in Their Bitcoin Treasury first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.