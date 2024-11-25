KULR Technology awarded contract by U.S. Navy

KULR Technology (KULR) has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy to advance its Internal Short Circuit, ISC, technology to activate at higher temperatures. This development, vital for both military and commercial applications, will support a wide range of safety-critical uses, with particular importance for aviation by enabling the simulation of extreme conditions that better reflect the stringent safety standards of the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, and European Union Aviation Safety Agency, EASA.

