KULR Technology announces availability of M35A battery cells

December 03, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

KULR Technology (KULR) announced the immediate availability of NASA-certified M35A battery cells, qualified for use in JSC 20793-compliant battery packs. These 18650 cells are ready for procurement and represent a critical advancement in KULR’s mission to provide rapid access to certified space-ready solutions. The M35A cells have undergone rigorous validation, meeting NASA’s stringent requirements through both initial lot assessment and lot acceptance processes conducted under formal NASA Work Instructions. KULR has enhanced this validation by performing additional screening under WI-37, ensuring the cells meet the highest standards for mission-critical applications. To ensure full traceability, KULR provides comprehensive data from the screening process, along with lot and serial numbers, enabling customers to track each cell from its date of manufacture.

