KULR Tech Gr Earnings Preview

KULR Tech Gr (AMEX:KULR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that KULR Tech Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The announcement from KULR Tech Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at KULR Tech Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 -0.03 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.01 -0.03 -0.04 -0.04 Price Change % 0.0% -23.0% -18.0% -21.0% -1.0%

Tracking KULR Tech Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of KULR Tech Gr were trading at $1.57 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 352.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on KULR Tech Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on KULR Tech Gr.

The consensus rating for KULR Tech Gr is Buy, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $5.0, there's a potential 218.47% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amprius Technologies, ChargePoint Hldgs and LSI Industries, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amprius Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential 489.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ChargePoint Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $0.78, suggesting a potential 50.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for LSI Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 1556.05% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Amprius Technologies, ChargePoint Hldgs and LSI Industries are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity KULR Tech Gr Buy 44.42% $2.14M -14.76% Amprius Technologies Buy 383.05% $-2.36M -13.40% ChargePoint Hldgs Neutral -12.04% $28.70M -36.93% LSI Industries Buy 22.46% $32.84M 1.77%

Key Takeaway:

KULR Tech Gr ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks at the top for Return on Equity among its peers. The Consensus rating for KULR Tech Gr is the same as one of its peers.

All You Need to Know About KULR Tech Gr

KULR Technology Group Inc develops and commercializes high-performance thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components. The company is focused on targeting the following applications: electric vehicles and autonomous driving systems, artificial intelligence and Cloud computing, energy storage, 5G communication technologies, and other consumer and industrial devices.

Unraveling the Financial Story of KULR Tech Gr

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: KULR Tech Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 44.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: KULR Tech Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -137.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KULR Tech Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KULR Tech Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KULR Tech Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for KULR Tech Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KULR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Dec 2024 Benchmark Upgrades Speculative Buy Buy Aug 2024 Benchmark Reiterates Speculative Buy Speculative Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for KULR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.