KULR Expands Bitcoin Treasury to $78M, Cites 220% BTC Yield YTD

Today, KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) announced a $9 million expansion of its Bitcoin Treasury, bringing total acquisitions to $78 million. The latest purchase was made at a weighted average price of $103,234 per bitcoin, bringing the company’s total holdings to 800.3 BTC.

$KULR has acquired 83.3 BTC for ~ 9 million To learn more about our acquistion and our Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, check out today's press release.https://t.co/vuQk90DCgh pic.twitter.com/KrW3E4e700 — KULR Technology (@KULRTech) May 20, 2025

The move follows KULR’s December 2024 strategy to allocate up to 90% of surplus cash reserves to bitcoin. Year-to-date, the company reports a BTC Yield of 220.2%, a proprietary performance metric reflecting growth in BTC holdings relative to assumed fully diluted shares outstanding.

In Q1 2025, KULR reported revenue of $2.45 million, a 40% increase driven by product sales totaling approximately $1.16 million. Gross margin declined to 8%, while combined cash and accounts receivable stood at $27.59 million. Operating expenses rose, with Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses at $7.20 million and Research and Development (R&D) Expenses at $2.45 million, contributing to an operating loss of $9.44 million. Net loss widened to $18.81 million, mainly due to a mark-to-market adjustment on bitcoin holdings.

“2025 is a transformational year for KULR and the transformation is well on its way,” commented KULR CEO Michael Mo. “With over $100M in cash and Bitcoin holdings on our balance sheet as of the present day and virtually no debt, we are well capitalized to grow our battery and AI Robotics businesses, while our capital market activities in the foreseeable future are geared to turbocharge our Bitcoin acquisition strategy, establishing KULR as a pioneer BTC-First Bitcoin Treasury Company.”

This surge in bitcoin holdings by companies like KULR and Metaplanet highlights a growing trend among firms embracing BTC as a core treasury asset, reflecting confidence in bitcoin’s long-term value and utility as part of broader financial strategies.

Last week, Metaplanet reported its strongest quarter to date for Q1 FY2025. Metaplanet’s bitcoin holdings rose to 6,796 BTC—a 3.9x increase year-to-date and over 5,000 BTC added in 2025 alone. Despite a temporary ¥7.4 billion valuation loss from abitcoin pricedip in March, the company rebounded with ¥13.5 billion in unrealized gains as of May 12. Since adopting the Bitcoin Treasury Standard, Metaplanet’s BTC net asset value has surged 103.1x, and its market cap has grown 138.1x.

