$KULR Earnings Results: $KULR Reports Quarterly Earnings

$KULR ($KULR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, missing estimates of -$0.02 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $2,450,000, missing estimates of $2,907,000 by $-457,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KULR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$KULR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $KULR stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 996,197 shares (+161.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,314,980
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 773,787 shares (+1391.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,021,398
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 563,549 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $743,884
- ENZI WEALTH removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,775,000
- PEAK6 LLC added 440,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $581,328
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 438,526 shares (+81.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $578,854
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 413,627 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $545,987
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.