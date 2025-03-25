News & Insights

Stocks
KULR

$KULR Earnings Preview: Recent $KULR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 25, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$KULR ($KULR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,924,340 and earnings of -$0.02 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KULR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$KULR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $KULR stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,446,894 shares (+71.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,236,473
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,138,811 shares (+431.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,142,779
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,720,262 shares (+1938.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,106,930
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 547,408 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,943,298
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 538,792 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,912,711
  • SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 538,489 shares (+680.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,911,635
  • ENZI WEALTH removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,775,000

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

KULR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.