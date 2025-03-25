$KULR Earnings Preview: Recent $KULR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$KULR ($KULR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,924,340 and earnings of -$0.02 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KULR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$KULR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $KULR stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,446,894 shares (+71.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,236,473
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,138,811 shares (+431.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,142,779
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,720,262 shares (+1938.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,106,930
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 547,408 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,943,298
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 538,792 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,912,711
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 538,489 shares (+680.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,911,635
- ENZI WEALTH removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,775,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.