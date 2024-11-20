News & Insights

KULR Develops Carbon Fiber Cathodes for Nuclear Fusion

November 20, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

KULR Technology Group ( (KULR) ) has shared an update.

KULR Technology Group has announced the development of proprietary carbon fiber cathodes for small modular reactors, aimed at advancing nuclear fusion technology to meet rising energy demands. This innovation is seen as a key step in the transition to sustainable energy sources, leveraging KULR’s expertise from aerospace applications. With data center energy needs projected to double by 2030, KULR is positioning itself as a leader in energy management solutions, contributing to a cleaner, sustainable future.

