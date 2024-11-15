News & Insights

Stocks

Kulicke & Soffa upgraded to Buy from Hold at Needham

November 15, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Needham analyst Charles Shi upgraded Kulicke & Soffa to Buy from Hold with a $55 price target The firm thinks Kulicke & Soffa’s Advanced Solutions win at a leading foundry, likely TSMC, is the first major breakthrough for the company since winning Intel in 2021 and “may finally add a secular tailwind to this historically cyclical name.” Needham also believes Kulicke’s wire bonding business, following nearly three years of correction, may have finally reached the bottom and will start to turn positive in 2025. As such, it says the stock’s risk/reward has turned positive.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KLIC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KLIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.