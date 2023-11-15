Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $23.4 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $64.9 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $105.0 million or $1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.3% to $202.3 million from $286.3 million last year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $23.4 Mln. vs. $64.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $202.3 Mln vs. $286.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: about $0.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $160-$180 mln

