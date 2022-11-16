Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $64.90 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $133.71 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $70.24 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 41.0% to $286.31 million from $485.33 million last year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $64.90 Mln. vs. $133.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $286.31 Mln vs. $485.33 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.10 - $0.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $155 - $195 Mln

