Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.16 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $119.03 million, or $1.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.88 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 48.7% to $190.92 million from $372.14 million last year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $4.16 Mln. vs. $119.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $1.99 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.32 -Revenue (Q3): $190.92 Mln vs. $372.14 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $180 - $220 Mln

