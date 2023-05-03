Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $15.04 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $116.00 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.93 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 55.0% to $173.02 million from $384.28 million last year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $15.04 Mln. vs. $116.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $1.86 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.26 -Revenue (Q2): $173.02 Mln vs. $384.28 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $170 - $210 MLn

