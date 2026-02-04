Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. Reports Drop In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $16.79 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $81.64 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.14 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.2% to $199.62 million from $166.12 million last year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.79 Mln. vs. $81.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $199.62 Mln vs. $166.12 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.67 To $ 0.77 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 230 M To $ 240 M

