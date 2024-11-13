Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $12.12 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $23.36 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.52 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $181.32 million from $202.32 million last year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $12.12 Mln. vs. $23.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $181.32 Mln vs. $202.32 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $155 - $175 Mln

