Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC):

Earnings: -$3.3 million in Q3 vs. $12.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q3 vs. $0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.8 million or $0.07 per share for the period.

Revenue: $148.4 million in Q3 vs. $181.7 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: approximately $0.22 Next quarter revenue guidance: $160-$180 mln

