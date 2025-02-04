Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $81.642 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $9.29 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.22 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $166.124 billion from $171.189 billion last year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $155 - $175 Mln

