KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $KLIC Reports Quarterly Earnings

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES ($KLIC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.52 per share, missing estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. The company also reported revenue of $161,990,000, missing estimates of $168,400,572 by $-6,410,572.

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $KLIC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FUSEN ERNIE CHEN (President and CEO) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,863,496

LESTER A WONG (Chief Financial Officer) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,782,314

CHAN PIN CHONG (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $2,080,069 .

. CHIN HU LIM sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,443,306

NELSON MUNPUN WONG (Senior Vice President) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,426,866

ROBERT NESTOR CHYLAK (Senior Vice President) sold 11,391 shares for an estimated $564,121

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

