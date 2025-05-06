KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $KLIC Reports Quarterly Earnings

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES ($KLIC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.52 per share, missing estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. The company also reported revenue of $161,990,000, missing estimates of $168,400,572 by $-6,410,572.
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $KLIC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FUSEN ERNIE CHEN (President and CEO) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,863,496
- LESTER A WONG (Chief Financial Officer) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,782,314
- CHAN PIN CHONG (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $2,080,069.
- CHIN HU LIM sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,443,306
- NELSON MUNPUN WONG (Senior Vice President) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,426,866
- ROBERT NESTOR CHYLAK (Senior Vice President) sold 11,391 shares for an estimated $564,121
KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 717,832 shares (+68.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,494,041
- POINT72 HONG KONG LTD added 516,705 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,109,455
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 474,360 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,133,637
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 459,256 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,428,884
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 448,856 shares (+3534.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,803,270
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 422,550 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,935,698
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 392,432 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,310,877
