Kulicke & Soffa Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KLIC

In trading on Friday, shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.95, changing hands as low as $23.80 per share. Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KLIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KLIC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.9112 per share, with $28.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.90.

