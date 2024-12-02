Kulicke & Soffa completes $800M share repurchase program

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that it has completed its $800 million share repurchase program, originally initiated during its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. Under this program, K&S repurchased approximately 22.7 million shares at an average price of approximately $35.25 per share. The completion of the program demonstrates the Company’s commitment to its long-term growth prospects and delivering value directly to shareholders.

