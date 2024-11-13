News & Insights

Kulicke & Soffa Boosts Dividends and Launches Buyback

November 13, 2024 — 04:41 pm EST

Kulicke & Soffa ( (KLIC) ) has provided an announcement.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. announced a dividend increase to $0.205 per share and unveiled a $300 million share repurchase program, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns. This marks the fifth consecutive annual dividend raise, with the new repurchase initiative set to start after completing the existing $800 million program. These strategic moves are aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflect the company’s robust financial health.

