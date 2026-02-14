Is Kulicke and Soffa Stock a Buy or Sell After the CTO Sold Over 7,000 Shares?

Key Points

CTO Robert Nestor Chylak sold 7,098 shares on Feb. 10, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$520,000 at around $73.28 per share.

The sale represented 23.6% of Mr. Chylak's direct holdings, reducing his position from 30,085 to 22,987 shares.

No indirect holdings or derivative securities are reported after this transaction; all remaining shares are held directly.

The transaction size aligns with Mr. Chylak's historical sell cadence and reflects routine portfolio management as direct holdings declined.

On Feb. 10, 2026, Kulicke and Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Robert Nestor Chylak reported the direct sale of 7,098 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $520,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 7,098 Transaction value $520,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 22,987 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.72 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($73.28); post-transaction value based on Feb. 10, 2026 market close ($73.28).

Key questions

How does the transaction compare to Mr. Chylak's historical sale sizes?

This sale of 7,098 shares is near the median of Mr. Chylak's four recorded sell transactions, which have ranged from 4,084 to 11,391 shares, with a median sell size of 7,934 shares.

The transaction involved 23.6% of direct shares held prior to the sale, resulting in a post-transaction direct ownership of 22,987 shares.

No indirect holdings, trust entities, or derivative securities were reported; all shares before and after the sale are held in Mr. Chylak's direct account.

As of Feb. 10, 2026, the remaining direct holdings are valued at ~$1.72 million, with the stock price up 77.01% over the past year, providing substantial embedded gains in the retained position.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Feb. 10, 2026) $73.28 Market capitalization $3.75 billion Revenue (TTM) $687.58 million 1-year price change 77.01%

* 1-year performance calculated using Feb. 10, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Kulicke and Soffa Industries designs and manufactures semiconductor assembly equipment, including advanced packaging, ball bonders, die attach, and consumables such as capillaries and dicing blades.

It generates revenue primarily through equipment sales and aftermarket services, with a recurring component from maintenance, repairs, and consumables.

The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced assembly and test providers, and electronics manufacturers, mainly in the United States and Asia/Pacific regions.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries is a leading provider of capital equipment and tools for the semiconductor assembly market, with a global footprint and a diverse product offering. The company leverages decades of engineering expertise to support both high-volume manufacturing and advanced packaging needs in the semiconductor industry. Its focus on innovation and aftermarket services provides a competitive edge in serving major electronics and semiconductor customers worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

CTO Robert Nestor Chylak’s sale of Kulicke and Soffa shares does not indicate a red flag. He still holds nearly 23,000 shares after the transaction, suggesting he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings. With the company’s stock on an upswing, having hit a 52-week high of $77.50 the day after Mr. Chylak’s sale, it seems he was taking advantage of the price gain.

Kulicke and Soffa stock soared after it reported earnings on Feb. 4 for its fiscal first quarter ended Jan. 3. The company reached Q1 revenue of $199.6 million, up from the prior year’s $166.1 million. It also forecasted sales to accelerate in fiscal Q2 to around $230 million.

The company is benefiting from the rise of artificial intelligence. It’s seeing strong demand for its products because of its use in AI applications.

As a result, its price-to-earnings ratio of about 500 is at a multi-year high, suggesting its share price valuation is excessive. Consequently, now is a good time to sell but not to buy.

