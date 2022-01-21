Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Stock Moves -1.28%: What You Should Know

Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) closed the most recent trading day at $52.48, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.89% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 5.04% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.14% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kulicke and Soffa as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2022. On that day, Kulicke and Soffa is projected to report earnings of $1.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 123.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $460 million, up 71.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.75 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.35% and +1.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kulicke and Soffa. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kulicke and Soffa currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kulicke and Soffa has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.25 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.27.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

