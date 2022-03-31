Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) closed at $56.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had gained 6.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kulicke and Soffa as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kulicke and Soffa is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $380 million, up 11.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $1.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.37% and +6.6%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kulicke and Soffa. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kulicke and Soffa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kulicke and Soffa has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.73 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.56, which means Kulicke and Soffa is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.