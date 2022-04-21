Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) closed the most recent trading day at $51.39, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 12.29% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Kulicke and Soffa will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Kulicke and Soffa is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $380 million, up 11.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.14 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +1.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kulicke and Soffa. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.1% lower within the past month. Kulicke and Soffa is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kulicke and Soffa has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.43 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.16.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KLIC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

