Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) closed at $51.10, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 4.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kulicke and Soffa as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $380 million, up 11.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $1.62 billion, which would represent changes of +5.37% and +6.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kulicke and Soffa. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kulicke and Soffa is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Kulicke and Soffa is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.52.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

